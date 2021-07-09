The Mall

The Mall on Oct. 10, 2019. The Elm Re-leaf campaign, which funded the purchase of elm trees on The Mall, is the gift of the class of 1986.

 Ken Minamoto

The Penn State Office of Physical Plant will begin its second round of its biannual elm tree spraying program at University Park on Monday, according to a release.

An aerial application via helicopter will start the process at first light and will continue with a nighttime ground application on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather conditions, the release said. Signage will be posted around the affected areas.

Occurring twice every year during the months of May and July, the spraying abates the spread of Dutch elm disease and elm yellows, and it protects the remaining elms on campus, according to the release.

