Since deciding to mandate the coronavirus vaccine for all employees and students supported on wage payroll and on graduate assistantships by Dec. 8 at University Park and six commonwealth campuses, Penn State released Monday its process for requesting religious vaccine exemptions.

For those affected by the mandate who wish to request exemption based on their religious beliefs, Penn State has created an online request form they can complete on or before Oct. 29.

The religious accommodation request will require individuals to explain their beliefs and practices that they believe prevent them from receiving the vaccine, according to a release.

The Affirmative Action Office will notify applicants if their requests are approved or denied, the release said.

If the religious accommodation is approved, it will remain in effect until June 2022, and the accommodations will have to be requested again each year, according to the release.

Penn State said it will release information regarding medical exemptions later in the week.

