Coronavirus Testing, White Building
Buy Now

Signs direct students to the White Building for mandatory coronavirus testing on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is one of the first college campuses in the United States to offer a coronavirus course in spring 2021 titled "Skills to Obstruct Pandemics," with the curriculum based on a book.

Frank Ritter, Penn State professor and co-author of the book, will be instructing the course offered through the College of Information Sciences and Technology.

"We hope students in the class and readers of the book walk away with a better understanding of why and how certain health directives are established during pandemics, as well as how individual and community behaviors can impact their spread," Jordan Ford, director of Marketing and Communications for the College of IST, said.

According to Ford, the College of IST has not yet decided whether or not to offer the course in future semesters.

Editor's note: In an email statement, the university acknowledged the "Skills to Obstruct Pandemics" course would be offered in the fall. The university has revised its statement to clarify there is uncertainty if the course will be available past the spring semester.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags