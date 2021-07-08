When the coronavirus led Penn State to shut down last spring, many programs — including its New Student Orientation — were placed on hold or severely limited to avoid the risk of infecting students.

Despite NSO already asking incoming freshmen to complete many tasks online prior to the pandemic, the program’s typical visit to campus was an in-person activity moved to Zoom.

NSO leaders working for their second summer this year said they remember 2020 as a time of great change that required adaptability.

“It was a bit new,” Marieme Dia said. “COVID happened, and we were thrown into a virtual environment that hasn't been done before.”

Lauren Diperna said the transition to an online-only format forced everyone on the NSO team to move their priorities and efforts into uncharted territory.

“Everyone was in a new situation. Even the director team… [was] under new circumstances,” Diperna (senior-human development) said. “Orientation in person is such a well-oiled machine, whereas when we went online, everyone was trying to figure out, ‘How can we make an equal experience online?’”

Star Lawson said the extra work the team put in was worth the effort.

“[Everything we learned about] in-person activities got left behind, like how we would interact with people,” Lawson (junior-public relations) said. “We have more rules for what you do online like, ‘Don’t share your entire screen. Don’t show [the audience] little things that they shouldn’t see… like extra tabs or our script.’ It was very stressful, but I feel as though we succeeded.”

Diperna said the current role of NSO leaders is still about “being a cheerleader” for students to help them acclimate to student life — even through the virtual format.

“As an NSO leader, my main job is leading small groups,” Diperna said. “Small groups are 90-minute interactive sessions with about 25 students, and we really just teach them about how to be successful in college because the transition from high school to college is a huge one.”

Despite the difficulty posed by the orientation format, leaders said they were still able to take away several lessons from the experience.

Lawson said she learned about the importance of verbal and nonverbal communication over Zoom.

“You really do learn that not everyone speaks the way you speak on an everyday basis, especially with international students,” Lawson said. “I have to be more aware of what I say and how I interact with people and how I put my face on screen.”

Diperna said her experience last year prepared her for this summer.

“I grew a lot as a person. We learned adaptability and how to be comfortable on Zoom,” Diperna said. “It was a great learning experience and was necessary for me to become the orientation leader that I am this summer.”

Currently, NSO is still primarily online, but Penn State is offering both in-person and virtual events as part of its Summer Welcome for Summer Session II students.

Dia (junior-economics) said this summer, she was more prepared to speak with incoming freshmen because of last year’s experience.

“I know some tips and tricks to get students engaged,” Dia said. “I know what students want to hear and what they need to hear… the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Lawson said despite being unhappy with NSO’s continued online format, she was still happy to be able to apply last year’s experience to her current role.

“It was a bit upsetting knowing [NSO] would be online again,” Lawson said. “I’m not nervous anymore to speak on Zoom. I know how to effectively tell what I need to tell to students… I know it’s hard to sit down for 90 minutes without your phone, so I try to make [the information] as entertaining as possible.”

Despite the leaders’ current situation, Diperna said she still sees her role as gratifying and important.

“I’m a reserved person, so public speaking is out of my wheelhouse, but I think being an orientation leader gave me purpose for the last two summers,” Diperna said. “I needed to do something to be helping other people, and that’s what orientation provided me. It’s helped me in so many ways during my Penn State career.”

Lawson also said she recommends students with an interest in NSO try their hand in being a leader.

“This is my second year, so that says something,” Lawson said. “You’re in the life-changing business, truly. You’re the first Penn Stater for a lot of people. They might have never met anyone from Penn State before, and you are going to exemplify the values of Penn State. If they need me, they can come to me for anything.”

