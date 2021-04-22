With this semester’s virtual classes, opportunities to disconnect from electronics are limited. Penn State’s Nittany AI Challenge’s first all-female team responded to this issue by developing an app that seeks to allow individuals to achieve a healthy tech-life balance.

The app, Reconnect, which the team of six women created for the challenge, monitors screen data to lessen phone addiction while offering alternative activities, such as walking or baking.

According to its website, the Nittany AI Challenge gives teams of undergraduate students the opportunity to submit a project using AI technology under one of four pillars — education, environment, health or humanitarianism. The challenge includes three phases — the idea phase, the prototype phase and the minimum viable product phase.

Though the team created Reconnect for the Nittany AI Challenge, the team plans to submit the app to the app store at the end of the challenge.

Team member Elyse Johnson said Reconnect is different from other productivity apps because it helps individuals by offering a “virtual companion” feature.

“If you are spending too much time on your phone, it will suggest a notification, and it will be a specific notification — which will be a specific activity suggestion,” Johnson (junior-wildlife and fisheries) said.

According to Johnson, users can engage in activities and earn experience points to level up if they stay off their phones for 20 minutes.

Bailey Dismukes, another member of the team, said she hopes students will enjoy exploring newfound hobbies or interests through the app.

“I think it brings this really cool effect for people,” Dismukes (junior-applied data sciences) said. “People can start learning new interests and new hobbies they never even thought to explore before.”

Clarissa Z-Ling Pun said being a part of the Reconnect team has helped her learn how to manage different AI tools and experiences.

“I think Nittany AI Challenge has brought me a lot of experience [on] how to learn on my own,” Z-Ling Pun (junior-cybersecurity) said. “In cybersecurity, we have to analyze stuff a lot… more technical hacking and analyzing data, but this is purely creating and ideating things.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Since it was one of the leading factors for the team in developing Reconnect, Dismukes said the group hopes students can benefit from a screen time break.

Additionally, the Reconnect app granted the team the opportunity to excel as women in a STEM competition. Dismukes said she’s observed the gender gap within STEM and the impact she said it has on women.

“It’s hard for women to stand up for themselves sometimes in STEM,” Dismukes said. “I walk into a classroom a lot where I’m the only woman in the classroom, and that can be challenging for some women… they feel like they don’t belong.”

However, Johnson said there is progress being made with female representation in the STEM field.

“It’s just kind of an ongoing cycle that keeps getting better and better every year,” Johnson said. “We’re past the point where we are not alone, and it is just really inspiring to see other [women].”

Z-Ling Pun said she’s happy to have the opportunity to represent an “underrepresented” gender in STEM.

“There’s not a lot of female representation in the STEM field,” Z-Ling Pun said, “and I think it’s awesome that the group of us are doing this together and representing females as a whole group.”