Effective immediately, Rachel Pell has been named Penn State's vice president for Strategic Communications after serving in the role on an interim basis since Oct. 29, 2022, according to a release.

Pell has worked as associate vice president for Strategic Communications since 2016, the release said, and she is an alumna of Penn State's Smeal College of Business with 23 years of higher education and health care communications experience.

At the university, Pell worked on projects like "Perspective: Leaders at Penn State," and she launched a storytelling platform for Penn State News with her team in 2021. Her team also worked on the “Mask Up or Pack Up" campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

Before she came to Penn State, Pell served as senior vice president and group manager at Ketchum, a leading global communications agency in New York City, and worked at global public relations firm Weber Shandwick’s New York City headquarters, the release said.

“I am deeply committed to bringing diverse perspectives to the table, and to reflecting, celebrating and strengthening the diversity of our Penn State community in every aspect of Strategic Communications' work," Pell said in the release.

