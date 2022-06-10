Peter and Ann Tombros have been named Penn State’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, according to a release.

The Tombros’ are among the top five donors in Penn State history, with their committed funds meant to “benefit programs across Penn State and create a University-wide endowment to encourage other alumni and friends to support the institution,” according to the release.

Part of the Tombros’ donations will go toward the Peter and Ann Cullen Tombros endowment.

This will grant funds to the Penn State President, under an advisory board, to then create grants to be donated to various pilot programs and other initiatives across the commonwealth, according to the release, and to encourage other donors to support the university with funds.

Other points of donations from the Tombros’ include the College of Agricultural Sciences, the men's basketball team, the Penn State Center for Medical Innovation, the College of Medicine and the College of Arts and Architecture, according to the release.

The Philanthropist of the Year award is granted to “individuals, couples and families who have demonstrated exceptional generosity in the promotion and support of the University,” according to the release.

In 2021, Gene and Roz Chaiken were named Penn State’s Philanthropists of the Year.

