Penn State announced Thursday Sonya Wilmoth was named the new director of its Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, a role she began Monday.

Wilmoth, who has been serving as interim director since January 2021, succeeds Brian Patchcoski in the role, who served as director from July 2017 to January 2018 and is now the assistant vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion in Student Affairs.

"I am so excited to take on this role and continue the great work of previous directors Allison Subasic and Brian Patchcoski," Wilmoth said in a statement. "The center has meant so much to so many, and I feel very humbled to be a part of the work moving forward and continuing to make Penn State a national leader in sexuality and gender work."

Wilmoth has worked for Penn State since 2013, when she took her position as the center's assistant director. In this role, she designed and managed yearly events and awareness month programming, and implemented the center's CHAT series, a space for counselors and students to have informal meetings.

Additionally, Wilmoth designed the "Safer People, Safer Places" educational workshop for Penn State graduate students, faculty and staff.

“During her tenure with the center, Sonya has demonstrated a commitment to active social change. She has fostered new initiatives alongside the center’s staff, such as their graduate student outreach and anti-racism programming,” Patchcoski said in a statement. “Sonya is deeply devoted to personal and professional growth that will absolutely continue to benefit her but ultimately the students with which she interacts in this new role.”

