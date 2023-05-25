Penn State names Evan Williams new director of Paul Robeson Cultural Center

Evan Williams will serve as the newest director of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, according to a release. He will begin his tenure June 12.

Williams previously served as the first assistant director of student diversity, equity and inclusion in Student Affairs at Penn State Harrisburg.

Williams earned his bachelor's degree in communication studies in 2011 and his master's degree in student affairs in 2014, the release said.

Williams will take over for take director Stephanie Preston, who served as the interim senior director for the PRCC since 2022.

According to the release, Williams said taking the position is "an honor that [he does] not take lightly."

“It is a privilege to carry on the PRCC’s triumphs of those who came before me, emphasizing the foundational significance to ‘help alleviate the cultural shock of Black students who were coming to what was perceived as an alien environment.'"

