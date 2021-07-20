The Penn State Latino, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American and Black Caucuses released a statement via Instagram that was sent to Penn State administration Monday addressing concerns about the university's “rapid” removal of a Fidel Castro quote from the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, which, according to the caucuses, occurred without their consultation.

The removal of the quote was prompted by a letter penned by representatives from Penn State College Republicans, National Americans for Freedom and Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans on Friday.

The quote in question read:

“The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all."

Penn State administration gave word of the quote’s removal on Saturday, and on Monday, the PRCC confirmed the removal and said it "must avoid actions that create an unwelcoming atmosphere" for students and community members.

According to the caucuses, the university administration spent “minimal time and thought” on their evaluation of a quote, which sets a “precedent of priority for non-POC organizations and their priorities.”

“The decision to remove an installation of the PRCC at the request of organizations that have little stake in the lives of the students who call the PRCC their home, and the decision for administration to move forward with the decision without public discourse on the topic demonstrates the lack of voice that communities of color have at Penn State even in spaces that we deem our own,” the caucuses said in the statement.

The caucuses said minorities and people of color have been fighting “an uphill battle” for progress, and the university’s rapid decision demonstrates a “double standard” for students of color.

According to the statement, the caucuses are not pushing for the quote’s reinstatement.

Rather, according to the statement, the caucuses “demand a public apology and explanation as to why the students and staff who made the PRCC their home and a safe space on campus were not consulted on a decision driven largely by others who have no history with the PRCC.”

