Penn State Movin' On to return with in-person festival in spring 2022

Penn State Movin’ On announced it will return with its annual music festival in April 2022 at the IM Fields.

The announcement came via Movin’ On’s Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

This will be the first in-person Movin' On since 2019, as 2020's festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and 2021's concert was virtual.

No artists or performers have been announced for the concert yet, nor have the official dates been released.

Movin’ On will provide updated information as it becomes available.

