Movin’ On, Penn State’s annual music festival, announced its performers Monday night via Instagram for its April 30 virtual festival.

To start off the night at 7:00 p.m., battle of the bands winner Flooringco will perform, an indie rock band made up of four Penn State students.

At 7:15 p.m., singer Pink Sweat$ will take the stage, a performance contribution made by the Student Programming Association at Penn State.

Wrapping up the night at 8:00 p.m., rapper Flo Rida will perform, an act contributed by Movin’ On itself.

This virtual concert is in collaboration with SPA, the Association of Residence Hall Students and the University Park Undergraduate Association.

Virtual admissions for students will all be funded by individuals' student fee, which is paid to the university as part of tuition.

