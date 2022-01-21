Penn State’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Student Committee hosted a virtual lecture Thursday night titled “Who Will Save American Democracy? The Role of Women, Young Voters and People of Color in American Politics” with LaTosha Brown — a community organizer, political strategist, philanthropic consultant and jazz singer.

“Well the first thing I did right… was the day I started to fight… keep your eyes on the prize… and hold on, hold on,” Brown sang after asking what the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. meant to the audience.

After singing, Brown said how spirit is as vital as strategy in the civil rights movement.

Then, she told the audience members to “close their eyes” and “clear their mind” before posing the question — “What would America look like without racism?”

“When I ask the question around what would this nation look like without racism, most people — 98% of the people — have a really difficult time imagining anything,” Brown said. “[Racism] is so embedded in the structure and fabric of this nation that it’s really hard for people to imagine what that would mean.”

That is the “question we should be asking ourselves,” Brown said, since this is “a political era where that question is upon us.”

She continued her lecture by asking the audience a series of questions about their perception of American democracy.

“What is the state of democracy right now?” Brown said. “What are we really fighting for and what are our barriers?”

According to Brown, some of the current challenges of American democracy include “hyperpartisanship,” “voter suppression” and racism since voter protection isn't "permanent," and the electoral college doesn't "reflect the popular vote."

“We saw this with the previous administration,” Brown said. “[Former President Donald] Trump won, and he got less votes. There were three million — almost four million additional votes that secretary Hillary Clinton got.”

Brown mentioned the electoral college not in the “context of partisanship,” but because it is “something that should be strengthened in democracy” if democracy is “for the people, of the people and by the people.”

Then, she listed three strategies used to “undermine democracy” and particularly, voting rights — “restricting access to the ballot," “creating a culture of fear" and “weaponizing the administrative process."

In remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy this week, Brown said “we are fighting for the same thing he died for.”

“This is the most hopeful I have ever been in my entire life,” Brown said. “My grandfather used to say, ‘Until the pain of staying the same becomes greater than the pain to change, people won’t change.’”

Brown left the audience with four takeaways to inspire the “change we seek” as she ended her lecture:

She said to recognize “change starts with you," “be a visionary,” "dig deeper” into political ideologies and to ground yourself in “integrity and love for humanity."

“We are at a moment of reckoning,” Brown said, “where we’re going to decide if we’re literally going to stand within the context of the dream that Dr. King had to move forward as a beloved community… or go backwards.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE