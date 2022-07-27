The Lion’s Pantry announced it will temporarily close starting July 28 until Aug. 21, before the facility plans to reopen for the fall.

The pantry will keep guests and volunteers updated should the facility be able to open earlier, according to an Instagram post.

While the main facility is closed, according to the pantry's website, students can use its 11 “Cub Pantries” that are across campus to pick up food and household supplies. Cub Pantry hours vary depending on the location’s operational hours.

In 2014, the Lion’s Pantry was established to address food insecurities for Penn State students across the University Park campus.

