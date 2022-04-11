Towering high and wide in the HUB-Robeson Center, cans of cuisine have been constructed into conceptual designs for the Lion’s Pantry 2022 CanStruction.

“CanStruction is basically a competition where teams compete by building structures out of canned goods,” incoming Lion’s Pantry President Taylor Dorsett said.

Following the competition, all canned goods used will be donated to the Pantry.

Raising “advocacy and awareness for food insecurity,” outgoing Director of the Lion’s Pantry William Lee said the Pantry focuses on how awareness and stigma “go hand in hand.”

“The more you increase awareness, the more you see stigma actually decrease, so that is really that aspect of the work we are doing here,” Lee (senior-mathematics) said.

This year’s CanStruction, taking place from Sunday to Tuesday night, had three competing organizations: the Schreyer Honors College Student Council, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Lion’s Pantry themselves — each with a unique structure.

Given the theme of children’s books, concepts from "The Lorax," "The Cat in the Hat" and "The Little Engine That Could" inspired structure designs.

Colorful cans containing pumpkin pie, organic soups, beans and more stacked up to the test.

Suzanne Kozloski, on the Schreyer team, discussed her experience with the building process for their Lorax design.

“It's been really cool, we weren't expecting our structure to look good,” Kozloski (sophomore-biochemistry and microbiology) said, laughing alongside her partner Alyssa Altstaedter.

“It is our first year, and it was fun,” Altstaedter (freshman-business administration) said.

Kozloski and Altstaedter decided to take part in CanStruction because they "thought it was a really great opportunity, considering what the Lion's Pantry does for its community,” Kozloski said.

Lacey Fink, member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, discussed her experience building a structure based on the “iconic book” "The Cat in the Hat."

“Initially, I was like ‘What if we do something like a literal book that stood up on its side and kind of use the cans to paint the illustration on the book?'” Fink (senior-civil engineering) said.

Ultimately evolving ideas into a pop-up book, “there were a few trial and errors,” Fink said, “but it led us to a pretty solid outcome.”

Reflecting on the organizations involved, Dorsett (junior-biobehavioral health) said they've "been really excited to help with the structures and event."

Following the observation of these structures, the Lion’s Pantry held a short presentation in the HUB Flex Theater — sharing their missions and motives alongside partnering organization, Penn State's Student Advisory Board on Student Poverty.

Coming together with SABOSP, the Lion’s Pantry shared its goals “to address and mitigate student food insecurity and poverty here at Penn State” by providing adequate nutrition, reduction in stigma and ultimately raising awareness "beyond the campus,” Lion’s Pantry Engagement Director Catarina Rodrigues (sophomore-food science) said.

Ending the presentation, four of the five competition awards were announced. The Schreyer team took home the “Structural Ingenuity,” “Best Meal” and “Judge’s Choice” awards, while the Lion’s Pantry team won the “Best Use of Labels” award.

The fifth award, “People’s Choice," along with raffle winners at the event, will be announced Tuesday night on the Lion’s Pantry Instagram.

The night finished with a free meal and chatting among community members, as Dorsett reflected on the Pantry.

