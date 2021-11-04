Penn State freshmen and sophomores have the option to live in Lion LaunchPad — a Living Learning Community in Leete Hall in North Halls designed to promote the “entrepreneurial community” on campus, according to its website.

Beginning in 2017, a group of faculty organized LLP in response to juniors and seniors who said they wished they were introduced to Penn State resources sooner, Linda Feltman, faculty associate of LLP and lecturer in Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said.

“A number of people thought it would be a great idea to offer a housing option for incoming freshmen and then sophomores that wanted to continue there — to be able to get in touch with all of the various resources at Penn State that are available to students,” Feltman said.

LLP brings together a community of students who share the common interests of being innovative and networking early in college, according to Feltman.

“It's for those who think outside of the box and like to try new things,” Feltman said.

A makerspace is provided in the hall with varying resources — such as differing technology, an entrepreneurship library and multiple spaces for student collaboration, according to its website.

Students are encouraged to step outside of their comfort zone and experiment with the resources offered in the LLP Makerspace, “from sets of legos and sewing kits to high end PC controls and 3D printing,” former LLP resident Khaled Khalil said.

Khalil (senior-architectural engineering) said he spent his first years at Penn State living with the LLP community.

Khalil “made some of his closest friends” while living in the space, and LLP “changed” his college experience — driving him toward what he wants to do.

Khalil said he wants students considering LLP to “not assume anything unless you have tried it.“

“You will find a community of people who think just like you and who you can trust to guide you through the process,” Khalil said.

Feltman said students may get “scared'' when they hear about entrepreneurship, but LLP isn’t just about starting a business.

“It’s for students who are interested in a small community that embraces innovation and entrepreneurship and doing things differently,” Feltman said.

LLP is not associated with a single college, unlike many of the Living Learning Communities around campus, which gives students from different colleges the ability to “come together and bring differing innovative ideas to create a team,” Feltman said.

Field trips, meeting mentors and planning events are some of what the program introduces to students, according to Feltman.

“I have a pretty extensive network, and I ended up bringing students to Pittsburgh to meet alumni,” Feltman said. “We did a field trip to Altoona, we were a part of and created events for Global Entrepreneurship Week and for Startup Week that have had a lasting impact.”

Junior Christan Trafford said he spent his first year in LLP, and in turn, got accepted into the Summer Founders program.

“If I didn’t do Lion LaunchPad, I probably would have never heard about the Summer Founders program,” Trafford (junior-computer science) said.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the LLP staff members said they’ve recently found the program vacant.

“I had [computer science], film, engineering, business majors. I had international students, there were students from all over the East Coast,” Feltman said. “And then I had zero. It was pretty frustrating watching this, and right now, I am trying to recruit for 2022.”

Trafford also said he is “just hoping [LLP] can stay alive” because he knows the program is having a “hard time recruiting people.”

Students who are interested in joining LLP but missed the Sunday deadline can still enroll, according to Feltman.

According to Nick Savereno, associate director of Penn State’s Housing Assignment Office, “students who accepted a HFS contract in November and are now interested in joining Lion LaunchPad for fall 2022 may put their names on the LLC waitlist in eLiving beginning Dec. 1.”

“Incoming first-year students must indicate through their eLiving portal Lion LaunchPad as a preference on their contracts before the May 15, 2022 deadline.”

