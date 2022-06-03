Mask

A used disposable mask sits on the sidewalk outside Old Main in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

As of Friday, Penn State announced it will no longer require masks to be worn indoors at several of its campuses, according to a release.

University Park, Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New Kensington, Schuylkill and Scranton campus students are now free to go maskless.

The announcement comes less than a week after the university reinstated an indoor mandate on remaining summer students. 

Penn State Abington, Beaver, Behrend, Brandywine, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre campuses, however, will continue to require masking indoors.

No new campuses will require masks, but Penn State will continue to monitor coronavirus levels, the release said.

