As of Friday, Penn State announced it will no longer require masks to be worn indoors at several of its campuses, according to a release.

University Park, Great Valley, Lehigh Valley, New Kensington, Schuylkill and Scranton campus students are now free to go maskless.

The announcement comes less than a week after the university reinstated an indoor mandate on remaining summer students.

Penn State Abington, Beaver, Behrend, Brandywine, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre campuses, however, will continue to require masking indoors.

No new campuses will require masks, but Penn State will continue to monitor coronavirus levels, the release said.

