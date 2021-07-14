Penn State announced Wednesday it has removed all capacity and social distancing restrictions for its Campus Shuttle and Fleet vehicle services, according to a release.

However, all transit riders are still required to wear masks, Penn State Transportation Services said, including on all CATA services and Campus Shuttles.

Penn State's Fleet Operations will also extend its hours beginning Aug. 2 to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release said.

Fleet Operations is now accepting driver service and vehicle rental requests for special events and transportation for the 2021-22 academic year.

Penn State Transportation Services expects a greater demand for services due to many Penn State departments restarting in-person events, so early booking is encouraged, the release said.

