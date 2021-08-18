Penn State libraries at University Park announced fall semester hours on Wednesday, which will take effect beginning the first day of classes on Aug. 23, according to a release.

Pattee and Paterno Library will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to midnight on Sundays.

Additionally, the library will have modified hours for Labor Day weekend and will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. The library will operate noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Penn State faculty, staff and graduate students were invited to still use the Libraries’ Office Delivery Service in place of self-service pickups, which will no longer be offered, the release said.

The libraries’ Media and Technology Support Service at Wagner Annex will resume standard equipment rental periods beginning the first day of classes, according to the release. The Patron Portal service will remain available for reservations, and walk-in services will resume.

Media Tech’s hours will run from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and it will be closed on Labor Day.

Hours for commonwealth campus libraries and Media Tech will be made available online through each location’s website, including any changes made to these hours “based on inclement weather or other urgent conditions,” the release said.

All visitors will be required to wear masks when inside campus libraries, following Penn State’s current indoor masking requirement.

