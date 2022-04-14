For Penn State student Lyze, they came out as nonbinary to their parents the day before their parents left campus after move-in weekend.

Despite feeling able to express who they are, Lyze (freshman-aerospace engineering) said there was always the “potential” of not being accepted, and the timing of “coming out” to their parents was strategically planned.

Throughout April, Penn State’s Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosts several programs to spread awareness during Campus Pride Month, but despite the celebrations, students like Lyze said students within the LGBTQ community struggle with acceptance from peers and family members.

“The whole potential parents throwing you out and cutting you off, it’s a little harder to do that, I think, when you’ve already paid for at least a semester of college,” Lyze said. “I was separated and had the distance if they were really not accepting, so that’s why I came out to them then.”

Starting college meant starting a new phase of their life, and Lyze said they wanted to “get it done right away” so they didn’t have to meet people in college and come out to them afterward.

“I could just introduce myself with preferred name and pronouns already,” Lyze said.

Not only was Lyze tasked with coming out to their parents in regards to their gender identity, but there was also the task of informing their parents of their sexual orientation.

“With some sexuality stuff, I considered [telling my parents] beforehand, but if I come home with a same-sex partner I guess they’ll find out that way,” Lyze said.

Lyze said they “only just started figuring out” their gender identity in spring 2021.

“I only started experimenting with my new name in May and then started using it at summer camp, and I just didn’t fill [my parents] in earlier, and then eventually it was like, ‘OK, I’ll tell them once I get to college’ cause I was sick of covering it up,” Lyze said.

Although Lyze said there’s acceptance within Penn State, they still face resistance from their parents at home. Lyze said they will continue to advocate for themself through it all.

“It’s such a different role here where everyone is just calling me the correct name, and then I go home and my parents still aren’t really doing it,” Lyze said. “There’s some progress and compromise being made, but it’s an ongoing struggle.”

For Quinn Wagner, while she’s out to “everyone” she encounters now, “a lot” of her family members don’t know.

“A lot of them are never gonna know unless they come to my graduation, which will have my preferred name and pronouns, which is how it’s gonna be, and my parents can’t stop me,” Wagner (junior-advertising) said.

Wagner said she’s happy she’s able to express herself the way she wants, but the idea of having to come out in the first place to the world “sucks.”

“It f------ sucks. It’s annoying that the default is assumed to be [cisgender] and straight, and I have many grievances with it,” Wagner said. “It literally took me coming to college to feel more comfortable expressing myself, and then being trans I can do this here, and I can’t do it at home cause my parents would flip their s---.”

Because of how her parents would react to outward expression of her gender identity, Wagner has resorted to “small bits of rebellion.”

“I specifically got bras that don’t have the padding in it so I can just wear that, and my parents won’t be able to tell,” Wagner said.

Leo Luchkina moved from Moscow, Russia, to the U.S., and they said the “queer experience” in Russia is “much different.”

“I had pretty accepting surroundings, luckily,” Luchkina (freshman-art education) said. “People in the city are generally more accepting than in the countryside, so it was nicer to come out to people in a city.”

Even though Luchkina said the queer experience is different in the U.S., she still faces the same backlash of unacceptance Lyze and Wagner experience.

“At work, people keep calling me she/her, and it was really nice to change my name in the checklisted work when you’re done with your shift on paper,'' Luchkina said. “It was really nice to change my name there to my preferred name, but they still call me she/her, so that’s another thing that I’ll have to talk to them about.”

Even when faced with backlash, Luchkina and Lyze said they take the time to spread awareness about their sexual and gender identity to educate others on what it means to be nonbinary.

“To one of my friends who didn’t understand or know what nonbinary people are, I tried to explain that it's someone who doesn't identify as either man or woman,” Luchkina said. “And it's just, I don't feel like either. I don't feel like I'm a guy or a girl, and when people keep saying I'm a girl, it hurts me a little.”

Lyze described nonbinary as “an umbrella term.”

“There’s a lot of other terms like gender fluid falls under that, agender, all sorts of things,” Lyze said. “It just means something that’s not the standard binary gender.”

Lyze said they didn’t “notice out-of-the-blue necessarily” that they felt different from the gendered label they were assigned at birth.

“In the cisgender, heteronormative world that we live in, a lot of that is like making the assumption that everyone is the same way,” Lyze said. “I’m not either, I’m trying to figure out where I am. I’m me and not one of these two, strict overly policed things. Some people define it as, ‘Oh you’re a man, woman or nonbinary,’ but it’s not that — it’s a very, very wide spectrum.”

Lyze said they began watching videos on transgender peoples’ and nonbinary peoples’ stories and experiences. From this, Lyze was able to recognize some of the feelings they couldn’t name before.

Now, Lyze has taken it upon themself to ensure they can outwardly express how they feel inside.

“I started growing out my hair, and I'm exploring new ways to dress and stuff like that,” Lyze said.

Lyze said they dyed their hair to not fit into the stereotypes of a cis male, but they said they perceive judgements from their parents because of that. Their parents, Lyze said, would be against piercings and tattoos, so dying their hair was an act of rebellion.

For Wagner, she also took the time to outwardly express herself — despite her expressions not always being met with positivity from her parents.

“Freshman year, I had wanted to paint my nails for the longest time, and I painted my nails, and I was like, ‘This is great, I love this,’ and then it kind of just evolved,” Wagner said. “I got skirts, and then I grew my hair out, and then I started parting it more femininely.”

Lyze, Luchkina and Wagner all said having access to the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity on campus has helped them “feel really safe.”

Sonya Wilmoth, director of the center, said she believes creating a safe environment for students stems from the “connection with the students.”

“Our student staff and our core staff being able to walk out and have conversations with the students you know, ask them what they need, what we can help with… I think that is a bit different for [the students] compared to being in a classroom or in a residence hall where they might not have an affirming roommate or a commons area,” Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth said she feels like herself and the other staff members are “like [the students’] parents.”

“Taking that time to really get to know the students who occupy the space, I think, really goes a long way,” Wilmoth said. “Relationships go a long way and make them feel like they belong here, and we’re excited to see them. We celebrate them being here.”

Even though there’s a center aimed at making students within the LGBTQ community feel safe, students cannot spend all of their time in the center since its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

However, Wagner said she feels safe on campus “for the most part.”

“Sometimes, it’s like looking at the Willard Preacher and the other preachers that sometimes come on campus, and the f------ Milo Yiannopoulos situation last semester that all was a mental toll that had, I’d say everyone that I know, going through it that week,” Wagner said.

In November 2021, Uncensored American hosted a “Pray the Gay Away” event with British alt-right political commentator Yiannopoulos, and student organizations like Penn State’s Students Against Sexist Violence planned rallies and protests in response.

Luchkina said they “pick” their surroundings on campus to make sure they “feel safer.”

“I hang around a lot of queer people and [LGBTQ] allies rather than more not accepting people because I know they will misgender,” Luchkina said.

While Penn State students said they feel safe within the university community, Lyze said they feel they are taking a “risk” by coming out — by potentially damaging a relationship with their parents, other family members or friends.

Lyze said there is “minimal reward with big risk sometimes with coming out.”

“It is way better to live as yourself, but getting completely cut-off is — especially at college age — not necessarily something you can do,” Lyze said. “It’s not the best, but I’ll get through it.”

