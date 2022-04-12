For Penn State student Tatum Cutley, the number of individuals in the university’s LGBTQ community who are out and open about their identity is quite small, but she believes “there is more than meets the eye.”

Cutler (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) is from Chicago and found Penn State’s LGBTQ dating scene to be much different than what she was used to back home.

“My experience being from Chicago is that there are so many openly queer people and people who align with my political and ethical beliefs,” Cutler said. This, she said, allowed for relationships to be a lot easier.

Cutler said in terms of size, because Penn State’s LGBTQ community is comprised of so many different identities, it’s “pretty large.”

“There are people that are trans but haven’t transitioned yet. There are people that are bisexual but aren’t out. There are people who are questioning their sexuality. All of this is encompassed in the community,” Cutler said. “Out of the people that are open and out with their identity, I would say that it is relatively small.”

Cutler compared LGBTQ dating to supply and demand. She finds supply — eligible people — is low, and demand — the amount of people that want relationships — is high.

“Those who are open and out versus those who aren’t will face two very different and separate communities,” Cutler said, which ultimately affects dating life in college.

With dating in general, “You have some really great experiences and some really bad experiences,” according to Cutler.

What Cutler likes about Penn State’s dating scene is what she likes about LGBTQ culture in general — the feeling of comfort.

Cutler said when she meets someone who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, she said she instantly feels safer and more comfortable with them.

“You stand a little closer to those people — compared to those that you might not know,” Cutler said.

However, Cutler said there are aspects of LGBTQ dating at Penn State that she’s not fond of.

“The gay community likes to place [itself] at the top of the pedestal. That’s a turnoff for me because obviously you can’t step outside yourself and see what’s actually wrong with the world,” Cutler said. “I feel like being gay is the least interesting part of me. You can be proud and true to yourself without it being your entire existence.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Cutler said she thinks the LGBTQ community at Penn State is moreso into hookups than dating, and a lot of people — especially those questioning their sexuality — are only interested in a one-time thing.

“They essentially want to use you in order to find themselves,” Cutler said.

Before coming to Penn State, Kelly, a student who wished to remain anonymous, said she did not have much experience with dating.

“You kind of date people you go to high school with, but I feel like I usually met people through mutual friends,” Kelly said.

After having only 60 students in her high school’s graduating class, Kelly said she came to college and wanted to have fun meeting more people.

“My friend and I downloaded Tinder one night as a joke, and that’s actually how I wound up meeting my current girlfriend,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she’s been with her girlfriend for seven months, describing their relationship as a “happy accident.”

“I’d say that my dating experience at Penn State has been great because I got lucky, and I’m so thankful,” Kelly said.

At such a large university, Kelly said she was curious to find out more about the dating scene at Penn State as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“You realize how small the queer community is, and you start to realize you kind of know everybody,” Kelly said.

Christopher King agreed and said prior to meeting his current boyfriend, King (junior-advertising) felt the community was “too small” for him to date anyone comfortably.

“If you’re dating someone, most likely they’ve been with someone you know,” King said.

Something King likes about the LGBTQ dating scene at Penn State is the doors it opens for people.

“I know people who didn’t feel safe dating at home,” King said. “College gave them the opportunity to explore themselves more.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Piazza Center at Penn State partners with Assessment Institute in Indianapolis The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform at Penn State w…