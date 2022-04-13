For those who don’t identify as part of the LGBTQ community and might not be knowledgeable on sexuality and gender labels, Penn State student Josh Bannon said there are lots of easy ways to learn about them.

Bannon (senior-aerospace engineering) said “labels shouldn’t be something to be afraid of” or something to be overwhelmed about.

Some ways to learn about them include conducting research on Google or social media, talking to people who use labels, asking questions about the use of them and taking time to learn and understand different labels, Bannon said.

“It's okay to not understand as long as you are aware that you don’t understand, but also, grow from that,” Bannon said.

For him, the use of labels comes down to a “level of comfort.”

Bannon said he identifies as gay and “dabbles in gender fluidity,” but he chooses who he lets know about his sexuality and gender identity — depending on the moment.

In most cases, Bannon said the LGBTQ community uses labels because it “makes things easier with gender identity [and] sexuality.”

Penn State student Percy Rose, who identifies as a nonbinary trans man, said he’s identified as trans since he knew what trans was, and for him, “it’s nice to have a word to describe what you’re experiencing.”

Rose (junior-digital arts and media design) said though some people choose to use labels to make it easier for others to understand how they identify, he said for the most part, it’s for his own comfort.

Though Rose said his labels have changed over the years, it’s about what makes him the “most comfortable and happiest” at the time.

Rose said he’s “always felt not like a girl” and has “never felt binary.”

“It's really an important distinction for me to make personally in my own experience and my own identity — that I am a man, but I'm not male,” Rose said. “It's important for me to make that distinction. I don't expect anybody else to understand that, but it helps me to understand myself.”

For Bannon, the use of labels means “freedom to talk about who you are.”

“It's freedom to feel comfortable with the label that I use myself,” Bannon said. “The freedom to express myself how I want, the freedom to exist how I want and wear what I want.”

Sam Birkenthal said labels are a matter of a person’s “personal comfort.”

Birkenthal (sophomore-architecture) said when they present themselves to others, they don’t

“really use labels a whole lot” or “get into the specifics of it.”

While Birkenthal said they identify with labels like asexual, biromantic and agender, in the moment, it’s often easier for them to say, “I’m gay.”

To Birkenthal, labels are important because they allow them to say, “Yes, this is me.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“This is how I'm comfortable feeling,” Birkenthal said. “There’s the very nice comfort in being able to find a label and understand it and recognize that … it's a sense of community that comes with the label.”

On the other hand, though, Bannon said he understands why people in the community choose to not use labels.

“As a society, we shouldn’t be asking everyone, ‘What’s your label on this?’” Bannon said. “We should work toward this idea of accepting everyone for who they are without question.”

Eventually, Bannon said he believes labels could be “on their way out.”

Bannon said he sees there being a shift in labels because of the increased acceptance of LGBTQ individuals within the community without them being considered a “subset.”

Rose said he believes labels won’t go away as long as language exists since “humans use language to describe and communicate everything.”

Language could also become less binary in the future, according to Rose, but “people are always going to find some way to identify themselves.”

Rose said it’s important for outsiders to know “labels aren’t binary,” and “not every person who uses a certain label has the same experience as everybody else.”

“You don't really need to understand a person's entire gender identity or sexuality. You don't need to understand all of the nuances of any given label in order to respect them,” Rose said. “As long as you use the right name — use the right pronouns — you can address them with respect, and you don't have to understand the ins and outs of their own personal identity.”

The biggest aspect of identity for Rose is to treat a person with respect and not be afraid to ask questions.

For people unfamiliar with labels, Birkenthal said their go-to when someone tells them a label is to “respect it” because “that person who uses labels will always have a better understanding of their own self than I ever will understand.”

“I think that it's important to have these labels,” Bannon said. “It’s something to be proud of.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

'Community for faith to grow’ | Catholic students embrace Lenten journey at Penn State Penn State Catholic students are embracing a faith-filled community during the Lenten season that helps guide them during their religious jour…