The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave a $950,000 grant to a Penn State-led research team to expand on an online tool focused on conserving pollinator populations.

With the grant, the research group will expand Beescape, an online decision support tool that integrates databases that provides bee resources.

The expansion will focus on how to better guide beekeepers, growers and conservationists, and policymakers in evaluating risks and resources, according to Penn State News.

The system, Beescape NexGen, and have a tool to assess the economic value of pollination services, include a refined seasonal forage-quality index and offer bee support assessments.

"This project will be based on and foster community-driven science, ensuring that our research is both immediately applicable and is laying the groundwork for years of future collaborations,” Christina Grozinger, the director of Penn State’s Center for Pollinator Research, said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE