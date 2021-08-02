Penn State announced Monday a virtual town hall focusing on updates for the upcoming fall semester will be led by Penn State President Eric Barron and various university leaders at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release.

The town hall, which will be available via livestream, will feature a panel including Penn State’s Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims, Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe and Director of the Penn State COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast.

The panel is expected to discuss implications of the Delta variant, changes in safety measures and protocols for the fall semester, Penn State's approach to the next academic year and various student, faculty and staff related questions, the release said.

Penn State's virtual town hall comes after leaders of the University Park Undergraduate Association and Graduate and Professional Student Association signed an open letter Saturday addressed to President Eric Barron and the Board of Trustees urging a university-wide vaccine mandate.

Presenting statistics on student population and the Delta variant, the letter urged university action and called for an emergency session of the Board of Trustees to address the matter.

Penn State is not currently requiring masking or social distancing for vaccinated individuals aside from on public transportation, but those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks while indoors this fall.

The university does not presently have a vaccine mandate for the fall semester either, contrary to other Big Ten schools like Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois and Michigan and Michigan State.

Tuesday's livestream will be archived and available for the Penn State community to watch at a later time, the release said.

