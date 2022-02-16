For Marie Hardin, dean of Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, a good leader is someone who realizes leadership isn’t about themselves — but rather empowering others to do great work.

Hardin, one of five Penn State deans featured in Penn State’s ongoing “Perspective: Leaders at Penn State” video series, provided insights into her personal passion for running and what motivates her as a leader.

Since junior high school, Hardin said running has always been something she’s enjoyed locally.

“Running has always been a sort of a consistent way for me to revitalize, reconnect, get ready for the day, and so it made a lot of sense to me to choose running [for the video topic],” Hardin said.

Upon hearing she was one of the first deans to be selected for the video series, Hardin said she was excited to be supportive and helpful on the project, and she was surprised she was chosen.

Lawrence Lokman, vice president of Penn State’s Strategic Communications and one of the creators of the video series, said the series was created to highlight the university’s leaders.

Lokman said the series is a way to help faculty, staff, students and the community learn more about Penn State’s deans and what motivates them, what their passions are and what’s shaped them as a leader.

The series was launched in 2021, and Lokman said coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, there was even more of a need for “connection, authenticity and community.”

“It really was to build community, connect to the community, to a more personal understanding and relationship of our leaders and what they're hoping to accomplish and what their experiences are,” Lokman said.

Named dean of the College of Communications in July 2014, Hardin remains one of Penn State’s longest serving deans, with only Susan Welch of the College of the LIberal Arts serving longer than her.

Hardin said she believes she was one of the first deans selected in this series due to her time at University Park, along with her willingness to work with the strategic communications team working on the video series.

Being a leader at Penn State, Hardin said something that motivates her is the “opportunity to empower people on their own path.”

A goal Hardin had in mind during the project was to help the community understand leadership from a “different perspective” at Penn State.

“I always hope that when people watch that video that they feel good about being part of the Penn State community, that they feel good about their role in the Penn State community and their potential in the Penn State community,” Hardin said.

Overall, Hardin said being part of the video series was “a lot of fun” and a “great experience.” Hardin also said it was great getting to learn new things about her colleagues.

“I hope that everybody who watched that video had a chance to reflect on their own unique contribution in this incredible community,” Hardin said.

For Lokman, the series is focused on storytelling, and it serves as a platform for deans to expand their voices and priorities of their respective colleges.

Currently, the video series features five deans: Hardin, Clarence Lang, Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and professor of African American studies, Lee Kump, dean of the College of Earth and Mineral Science and professor of geosciences, Laurie A. Badzek, dean and professor of the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing and Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State’s Dickinson Law.

In the future, Lokman said the strategic communications team hopes to eventually interview all of Penn State’s deans and “widen the network” to other leaders on campus.

“We are a very large institution and university, but we're also a community, and this is really a chance to use the power of communications to help people connect to some of the members of our community who are leading important work,” Lokman said.

So far, Lokman said the process has been “very enjoyable.” Instead of focusing on the “issue of the moment,” Lokman said this series enabled him to learn “incredible stories” about each of the deans, which was “inspiring.”

“I just think learning how interesting they are and how passionate they are about doing what they do… this series just really focuses on that,” Lokman said. “Getting them to talk and share and ask these kinds of probing questions just really helped us appreciate what interesting scholars, learners and teachers they are and people.”

For Lang, it was “flattering” to be selected for the series, and he appreciated having the opportunity to talk about non-academic aspects of his life and how they’ve impacted his leadership skills.

Being the first dean featured in the series, Lang said he didn’t have a basis for comparison for the series and didn’t know what to expect but was “really happy” with the results.

Lang said the focus of his video topic, which was film, grew out of “organic conversations” about his interests.

Growing up, Lang said music and film were “collective rituals” in his household.

“I always enjoyed the aspect of film — given its ability to take you out of yourself and into the perspectives and life worlds of others,” Lang said. “From the standpoint of taking perspective from individuals, unlike oneself, I always found that film, for me at least, has always been a very effective and engaging way to do that.”

For Lang, the most important part of being a leader is allowing for participation and “finding ways to facilitate and develop leadership among others.”

“Institutions live on,” Lang said. “Individuals, we have a finite existence, and the ways in which we transmit the culture and practices of an institution is by developing others who will continue that work in different kinds of ways.”

Leadership isn’t just about a title, and according to Lang, leadership can take “different forms.”

Lang said one thing he hopes people take away from watching his video in the series is an appreciation for leadership being creative instead of leaders being “just simply about authority.”

“Leadership is about the things that you do to carry forward traditions to create new traditions [and] to do good in the world,” Lang said. “[It’s] important for people not to get caught up with a title and the perceived or real prestige that comes with a title and think about the various ways that people can contribute to the well being of others.”

