Penn State university leaders addressed the community regarding the upcoming end of former police officer Derek Chauvin's trial following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.

In the message, Penn State President Eric Barron, Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst expressed their “grief’ and “deepest sympathies” with the family of George Floyd.

“Everyone must challenge and defy these inequalities, and work harder every day to be anti-racist,” the leaders said in the statement.

For members of the community who are looking to share their concerns or seek support, the university is offering various resources to do so:

“It is our greatest hope that our university, our country and the entire world can strive to be better, not just today, but every day," the statement said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE