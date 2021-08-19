Immigrants are ubiquitous in the United States. They are neighbors, colleagues, friends and members of communities across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In 2018, 7% of Pennsylvania’s total population of 12,809,078 were immigrants, amounting to more than 922,500 people, according to the American Immigration Council.

Among the counties of Pennsylvania, Centre County has just over the statewide percentage, with 8.69% of its 161,953 residents born overseas.

And since navigating a mercurial obstacle course of applications, screenings and waitlists has become an essential part of the immigration process, quality legal counsel is in high demand.

Clinical law professor Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia has always held a “mission-oriented approach” to her career as an immigration attorney, so when she began teaching at Penn State Law in 2008, she founded the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic.

CIRC is one of the many clinics offered by Penn State Law that allows five to eight, second- or third-year students to take a deep dive into a specific legal subject area each semester.

Since its inception, CIRC has taught students and supported the statewide immigrant community through a combination of educational outreach, pro bono legal counsel and organizational policy work.

“The mission of our entire clinical program… is to teach students to learn the practice of law, so they learn by doing,” Wadhia, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion for Penn State Law, said. “They do actual cases and projects that have significant impact on individuals or the community, so they earn credit for the time that they spend with the clinic.”

Unlike their first year of law school, where students primarily study notable legal cases and participate in socratic method discussions, CIRC’s students spend the majority of their semester doing intensive, hands-on work, according to third-year law student Eli Fields.

“With [former President Donald Trump’s] administration, I told students that [it would be] like lawyering in a fire, since every week [there was] to be some new immigration policy or executive order,” Wadhia said.

She said this can include holding town hall meetings on new Supreme Court decisions, writing fact sheets on emerging trends in immigration law or providing pro bono counsel to asylum seekers in court.

Twice, CIRC students have visited the Berks Family Residential Center, a detention center located in Leesport, Pennsylvania, to help families who are detained at the facility prepare for “credible fear screenings,” which Wadhia said she believes are an essential part of the legal process for asylum seekers.

“So in those instances, students will do all the initial work to understand and screen families… and to prepare them for screenings and to assist them in these screenings,” Wadhia said.

Beyond the tangible benefits for these families who would not have otherwise had access to legal counsel, she said these cases can be an invaluable educational experience for CIRC students.

Fields (graduate-law) was able to work with two clients — including an asylum seeker — during their semester with CIRC.

“I had the good fortune to work on [the asylum seeker case],” Fields said. “It was really trying because it was hard to read the record on that, but it’s nice to know I can help make a difference in someone’s life like that.”

Fields said they joined CIRC to learn more about human rights law and plans to use their knowledge to further help clients who have “intersectional identities,” such as people of color, queer individuals and individuals with disabilities.

“I’m here because I think that the world can be a very cruel place, and I’m hoping that by entering the legal profession I can help to make it a bit kinder,” they said.

For Fields, making the inhospitable world of law more navigable for the general public is paramount to this goal.

“I spent four months learning about immigration law, and I only know the very basics of it,” Fields said. “A lot of it is worded in a way that isn’t very accessible to the average person… so trying to do that on your own, especially if you don’t speak English very well — I can’t even imagine.”

While these asylum cases are a major focus of CIRC’s students, work outside of the courtroom is no less valuable, Wadhia said.

CIRC has partnered with the borough of State College since 2014, according to Wadhia, where it collaborates on immigration policy setting.

This partnership has even led to the State College Police Department enacting a policy of refraining from asking individuals about their immigration status during traffic stops or detainments, according to Wadhia.

“That’s a pretty important policy to... reduce the chilling effect the police may have on immigrant communities, and [it] may in fact encourage victims and witnesses to come forward when they are a survivor of crime without fear of deportation,” Wadhia said.

In an expansion of this already beneficial relationship, CIRC recently began working with the State College Area School District.

Third-year law student Jenna Ebersbacher was intimately involved in this effort during her time with CIRC and helped develop a professional training program for district staff to better address the needs of immigrant students and their families.

“It was really great doing that because I was thinking about my hometown and how it would be better if we had something like that [in my school district],” Ebersbacher (graduate-law) said.

After her initial positive experience with CIRC, Ebersbacher came back for a second semester, whereas, she said most students only stay for one.

“It's more hands-on learning than just sitting in a classroom, so I really enjoyed it. I realized this is the work I want to do,” she said.

After her school year and time with CIRC concluded, Ebersbacher spent her summer as an intern for Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli and Pratt P.A. in Miami focusing on immigration law through an introduction from Wadhia.

“I think [CIRC] really shaped a lot of people’s future careers,” Ebersbacher said. “It’s given them more perspective on what they want to do, and obviously Dean Wadhia has been a huge part of that.”

Over 100 students have come through CIRC since 2008, and many are now practicing law at firms across the country, according to Wadhia.

“It’s not just about what students are learning in law school, while also helping an individual or even a whole community, it’s taking those skills and then bringing that impact wherever they go,” Wadhia said. “There’s something very rewarding and hopeful about training and seeing the next generation of immigration attorneys.”

