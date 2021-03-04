Penn State Law received a $1 million donation to create the Anuncia Donecia Songsong Manglona Lab for Gender and Economic Equity.

Kate Moussouris, a leading researcher and entrepreneur in cybersecurity and vulnerability disclosure, has donated the money through her foundation Pay Equity Now (PEN) aimed at addressing economic inequities for women and minorities.

Moussouris’ gift is the largest gift in Penn State Law history, according to Penn State News.

The lab will include a gender equity litigation clinic focused on the financial inequities faced in the workplace and to promote economic equity.

Hari M. Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs, said the lab will aid in achieving gender equity and allow future lawyers to apply its teachings in the future.

“The Anuncia Donecia Songsong Manglona Lab for Gender and Economic Equity will provide an opportunity for Penn State Law in University Park to contribute to much-needed progress in gender equity while training the next generation of lawyers who will carry this work forward," Osofsky said in a Penn State News article.

