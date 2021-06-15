Penn State is now welcoming applications for the Master of Professional Studies in Artificial Intelligence program, which will train students to develop and deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a release.

This 33-credit program will be Penn State's first degree program in artificial intelligence.

The program will be offered online through World Campus and taught by faculty from the engineering division of the Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies.

In the program, students will study supervised machine learning, unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. They will also examine natural language processing and machine vision, according to the release.

The first courses will begin in January 2022.

