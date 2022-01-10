Penn State launched a new app — the Engagement App — in order to help undergraduate students discover out-of-classroom engagement opportunities and experiences, according to a release.

The Engagement App, which was developed by the Student Engagement Network, is designed as a resource tool for students within all academic colleges and at all campuses, the release said.

“Penn State students have a wealth of out-of-classroom opportunities within their reach, but they may not know how to find them,” Michael Zeman, director of the Student Engagement Network, said in the release.

Zeman said the new app will allow students to “track experiences that align with their interests.”

According to the release, the purpose of the app is to help students locate student organizations, undergraduate research and opportunities pertaining to study abroad, community service and internships.

The Engagement App also serves to connect students with faculty and peers with similar interests, the release said.

The app contains features that allow students to search for and post events, link events to one’s personal calendar and track one’s experiences, the release said.

Students can download the free app from the App Store or Google Play.

