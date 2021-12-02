Penn State launches interdisciplinary Center for Neurotechnology in Mental Health Research

Penn State’s newest interdisciplinary collaboration, the Center for Neurotechnology in Mental Health Research, strives to combine the expertise of mental health experts with neuroscience techniques being developed at Penn State.

The university has an established reputation for “breaking down traditional research silos and fostering collaboration across colleges and departments,” Lora Weiss, senior vice president for research at Penn State, said via email.

In December 2019, an article published in The Journal of Higher Education evaluated the effectiveness of interdisciplinary research at 20 universities, concluding most universities did not find long-term success.

Only one exception stood out from the rest — Penn State.

Prior to the establishment of the center, Weiss said Penn State had a track record of successfully establishing seven major interdisciplinary research institutes.

Addressing mental health is critical to advancing overall health, and the university views mental health and wellness as a priority, Weiss said.

“The pandemic has made the long-standing concern even more urgent,” Weiss said. “There is a clear unmet need, and it’s critical for research institutions like Penn State to step up.”

Emmaline Fogal, president of Lift the Mask Club — a student organization that seeks to facilitate open conversations about mental health — agreed that the pandemic has had a clear detrimental effect on Penn Staters’ mental health.

However, Fogal (junior-psychology) said the center will hopefully have a positive effect of working to break the stigma around mental health.

“With the center, you can know the science behind mental health conditions,” Fogal said. “It will paint a better picture of what is actually going on inside of somebody’s mind.”

Mental health advocacy will not be “making a big fuss over nothing anymore,” Fogal said.

The university has “invested in cutting-edge equipment, facilities and top faculty who are passionate about solving critical mental health problems and are actively focused in the field of engineering,” Weiss said.

Thomas Gould, associate director of the center and professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State, said the support and infrastructure the university provided is essential to the successful execution of the center, giving financial means for advanced and expensive technologies that researchers are using and developing.

“We have the resources,” Gould said, “but what we need is for a center to make these available [across the university]... and support to help investigators involved in these studies.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State Libraries tells stories new and old with ‘Openings’ art exhibition Penn State University Libraries has opened its doors — and books — for students to learn and…

Nanyin Zhang, founding director of the center and professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State, will lead the team of researchers under the newly established center.

Zhang pointed out the lack of collaboration between researchers working specifically studying mental health and those who are focused on technology development.

“For researchers at the forefront of mental health research, they know exactly what kind of problems to tackle,” Zhang said. “But the problem is that they may not necessarily be aware of what kind of method or technology might be available out there — especially those that are newly developed.”

Once the process of bridging these two different research areas is facilitated, Zhang said the center will work to collect data in a “multimodal” approach using newly developed technologies, integrating the data and making it available to the public.

Although the center is currently focused on leveraging the strengths at University Park to conduct initial testing and data collection, Zhang said he sees the center engaging in both clinical and preclinical work in the future.

“[We can] think about mental health research from the bottom up, [using] animals to model different aspects of mental health disorders and develop an in-depth understanding at the molecular or cellular tissue level of the mechanisms underlying different diseases and disorders,” Zhang said. “And then hopefully, the result you obtain can be applied to inform human study or vice versa.”

Gould said his research lab within Penn State’s College of Health and Human Development focuses on how addiction changes the brain and will be directly influenced by the enhanced collaboration in mental health research and the technology the center enables.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

“We know from anecdotal studies and correlative studies in humans, that the younger somebody starts using a drug of abuse, the more likely they are later in life to have problems with addiction,” Gould said. “So that suggests that early use during adolescence and early adulthood, while the brain is still developing… may change the trajectory of brain development.”

With new imaging technology, researchers in Gould’s lab can closely observe the brain and determine if the connectivity between brain regions shifts because of drug exposure.

“That will help us understand the brain, [as well as] addiction,” Gould said. “That will also help us understand the development of mental illnesses and who may be more vulnerable or less vulnerable.”

While there are no funds set aside specifically for undergraduates looking to get involved with research through the newly established center, Gould encouraged undergraduate students to “reach out to individuals that are associated with the center.”

“If this is something [an undergraduate student] is getting involved in, that's the type of transformative experience that Penn State provides,” Gould said. “The investigators that are involved in this are all people that are passionate about science. They're passionate about education, and they're passionate about training the next generation of scholars, scientists and critical thinkers.”

Many of the drugs currently available to treat mental health are not very effective relative to those used for other medical conditions, according to Gould, “because mental health is so complex.”

“If we want to advance mental health, the science has to advance too, and this really is providing the avenue where science can be using cutting edge technologies to try to better understand mental health and things that cause changes to mental health.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Bakery sweetens up the community with baked goods throughout the year As the holiday season (cinnamon) rolls around, people may look for sweet treats to get them …