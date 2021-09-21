Some Penn State students find it difficult to find themselves, but for Takiya Jackson and others, their hair is a “big part” of their identity.

L.O.C.K.S. Natural Hair Club — which stands for “loving our curly, kinky and straight hair” — is a Penn State club aiming to educate students with curly hair on campus, according to Jackson, the president and former treasurer of the club.

“More specifically, we are trying to cater to people of color because they tend to have more of the curlier textures,” Jackson (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “We want to provide a space where people can have discussions and feel safe to share their hair journeys from different backgrounds.”

According to its OrgCentral description, the mission of L.O.C.K.S. focuses on celebrating the “essence of women's natural beauty through education, empowerment and embracing the differences between each individual's hair journeys.”

L.O.C.K.S. meets biweekly at 6 p.m. Mondays in room 106 of the Boucke Building, according to Jackson.

Brooklyn Gabriel, the vice president of the club, said in addition to education and self care, the club strives to promote awareness around natural hair while breaking down different “stigmas.”

Gabriel (senior-biobehavioral health) said she wants the club to be a space where “like-minded” individuals can come together.

Alyssa Mora-Mickens, a new general body member this fall, described the club as a “safe space” for everybody.

Mora-Mickens (junior-biobehavioral health) said the culture around being a person of color on campus and having natural hair isn’t something “highly praised” or talked about.

“You always want to see your culture be represented in some way, shape or form,” Mora-Mickens said. “It felt great to have an environment and a group of people that wanted to celebrate not only natural hair but the culture and culture differences that we all have.”

Gabriel joined the club in spring 2020 because she is “very passionate” about natural hair.

“I just loved that there was a club where I could come and talk about my passion,” Gabriel said.

For Jackson, the club provided “support and assistance,” and she said it allowed people who share her same struggles to “discuss and talk” about them.

“I joined L.O.C.K.S. because I feel like hair is part of my identity, so it’s a big part of me. I love my hair,” Jackson said. “I feel like if I didn’t have my hair, who am I?”

Mora-Mickens said given the adjustment back to in-person learning after the pandemic and the fact that the club has only had two meetings this fall so far, she said the club is going “great” so far.

“[But what] I’m looking forward to most is to keep having these conversations because hair care — and especially natural hair care — is something that can constantly be learned upon and improved on,” Mora-Mickens said.

L.O.C.K.S. updates its Instagram page to promote hair care education and future meeting times.

Gabriel, Jackson and More-Mickens said the club is meant to not only educate the club’s members but “others” as well.

“I know that a lot of people think that natural hair care can only be applied to specifically Black women, but natural hair can be applied to people of all genders,” Mora-Mickens said. “[The club is for] anybody who wants to define their hair as natural hair but also people who don’t define their hair as natural hair who just want to come and learn more about people with natural hair.”

