A Penn State journalism alumnus endowed a $50,000 gift to the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications for students with financial need, according to a Friday release.

Bob Heisse, a 1979 graduate, was a recipient of communications scholarships during his time at Penn State. Over 40 years later, he decided to pay it back by with the Bob Heisse Scholarship.

“It’s something I had been planning to do, and having a plan made it possible," Heisse said in a statement. "I’m excited to be able to provide support that can help deserving students."

While a student at Penn State, Heisse worked as an editor for The Daily Collegian, and he went on to serve in editor positions for several newspapers in the following years. Heisse now serves as the executive editor of River Valley Media Group in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he oversees three daily newspapers.

Heisse has also served as the president of the national Associated Press Media Editors, the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

Dean of the Bellisario College Marie Harden said there have been many communications alumni who have given back to help students. Harden said donations like Heisse’s positively impact the community.

“It’s a tangible sign of his commitment to the future of journalism,” Harden said in a statement.

