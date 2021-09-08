Old Main, families

Families gather at Old Main to enjoy the beautiful weather on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State announced it intends to join other Big Ten institutions in a seven-day "One Big Week" event, which encourages university communities to “channel school pride into student support,” according to a release.

The release said members of the Penn State community can participate in the event by making a financial gift to the Student Care & Advocacy Student Emergency Fund or another emergency funds within Penn State’s campuses.

The One Big Week event is scheduled to begin Sunday and last through Saturday, Sept. 18, and the donated gifts will help ensure sufficient resources go toward helping students who are facing hardships, the release said.

Anna Barone, Penn State’s director of student care and advocacy, said the Student Care & Advocacy Student Emergency Fund reached over 1,400 students since March 2020 due to the “generosity of Penn State alumni and friends.”

According to the release, the One Big Week event is the second coordinated Big Ten fundraising event in recent years.

More information on the upcoming One Big Week can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.