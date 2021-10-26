In response to the Milo Yiannopoulos event, Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host “Love is Louder” from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 3 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall, it announced via Instagram.

According to the post, the event will have music, food and activities “to inspire love and community” at Penn State.

Yiannopoulos’s event, which is called “Pray the Gay Away," is scheduled for Nov. 3 and will be hosted by student group Uncensored America.

"The center... is aware of the Milo Yiannopoulos event on campus next week and [is] working to support students who have and will be impacted by the advertisements and hateful rhetoric," the Instagram post read.

Yiannopoulos identifies as an “ex-gay” and often speaks on anti-LGBTQ matters, according to a joint statement from the University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color on Tuesday.

Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to British alt-right political commentator's planned campus visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

Also, in a statement Monday, Penn State officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos.

The university, however, announced it will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos because of a possible violation of First Amendment “expressive rights,” according to Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.

The “Love is Louder” event is sponsored by Penn State’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center, Gender Equity Center, the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development and Counseling and Psychological Services.

