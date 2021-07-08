Old Main, building

Old Main on Monday, May 31, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State IT is investigating a network access issue across the university, according to Penn State IT's Twitter post.

According to the tweet, network access may be "slow" or "unavailable" due to the technological issue.

While Penn State IT is fixing the issue, students and employees should contact the IT Service Desk at 814-865-HELP or email ITservicedesk@psu.edu for help with network problems.

