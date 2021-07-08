Penn State IT is investigating a network access issue across the university, according to Penn State IT's Twitter post.

We have an issue & network access could be slow or unavailable across @penn_state. You may experience problems logging into services. Penn State IT is investigating the issue. Contact the IT Service Desk 814-865-HELP or email ITservicedesk@psu.edu, if you experience issues. — Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) July 8, 2021

According to the tweet, network access may be "slow" or "unavailable" due to the technological issue.

While Penn State IT is fixing the issue, students and employees should contact the IT Service Desk at 814-865-HELP or email ITservicedesk@psu.edu for help with network problems.

