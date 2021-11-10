Penn State IST Alumni Identity Talk highlights first-generation alumni, advice for students

Penn State's College of Information Sciences and Technology hosted a virtual webinar made up of first-generation panelists Wednesday as a part of the IST Alumni Identity Talks series.

The panelists first described the challenges they faced as first-generation students upon entering college.

Joel Gill, now a technology manager and management consultant for Grant Thornton LLP, said dealing with the “immense pressure” of his family who expected him to have “not just one but two degrees” was his biggest challenge.

“As a freshman, I’ll be honest, I wanted to have fun,” Gill said. “I was away from my parents. I wanted to play games all day and study later, but you always hear them calling you and telling you, ‘Don't forget, you need to study hard. We’re not putting this money forth so you can play around.’”

Steve Pepino, now a cloud cyber security expert at Salesforce, said his first semester was challenging because he couldn’t have conversations with his family about “what to expect," which led him to prioritize his social life during his first semester — impacting his GPA.

The panelists also discussed what resources they utilized as first-generation students.

All said they “weren’t aware” there were resources available to first-generation students at the time, so they tried to develop their own collegiate plans and essentially “wing it.”

Gill said he relied on “friendships, counselors and mentors” for guidance.

Michelle Ngo, now product marketing strategy lead at JPMorgan Chase, said she “utilized free tutoring” the most since she “needed a lot of help coming from an inner city school in Philadelphia.”

“Sometimes being at a large university is very overwhelming,” Ngo said. “There are a lot of resources out there, but it’s just about getting in touch and finding them.”

Pepino said to look for “local” scholarships and resources in addition to university resources.

The panelists then discussed the importance of internships during undergrad, as well as how their internship experience benefitted them.

Gill said he only had one internship in college because he didn’t realize how important internships were until graduation.

“Try everything,” Gill said. “If you can start interning as a rising sophomore, do it.”

Gill said having several internships will help “build your resume” and “help you gain experience” while discovering “what you like to do.”

Ngo said to “set yourself up for success” by getting internships early — even if they're unpaid.

“I needed money, so if I saw it was unpaid, I wouldn't take it, ” Ngo said. "That wasn't the right approach. Figure out what you can get out of the situation.”

The webinar ended with the panelists discussing what prevented them from taking advantage of IST support.

Pepino said not utilizing the support from IST was his “own doing.” He said he had a “near-term focus” and did not make two-, five- or 10-year goals until after he graduated.

“I think it’s not something that comes natural to you when you’re younger,” Pepino said.

Ngo said she did not ask for feedback when opportunities did not pan out as hoped.

“Definitely make sure you ask for that feedback, and make sure you’re open enough to improve on it."

