Penn State issued a statement regarding the Atlanta, Ga. shooting that occurred on March 16 to express support for the Asian American community at Penn State.

According to the New York Times, eight people were killed during three shootings in Atlanta in which six of the people who died were of Asian descent. A suspect is currently in custody.

The university said while the motive of the killings is unknown, its “heart goes out to the victims and their families.”

In the statement, the university also said it understands there is uncertainty and fear within the Asian American community at this time. The university said it reaffirms its support among Asian and Asian American members of the Penn State community.

Additionally, Penn State shared resources for student, faculty and staff including:

Counseling and Psychological Services, 814-863-0395, Available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Confidential Resource)

24/7 Penn State Crisis Line: 877-229-6400

Employee Assistance Program, 866-799-2728, Available 24/7 (Confidential Resource)

Penn State Police – Victim Resource Services, 814-863-0823