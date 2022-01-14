Because of the impending snowstorm expected to persist Sunday through Monday afternoon, Penn State declared a “Midnight Clear” for both Sunday and Monday night.

Penn State released a statement detailing the parking changes expected to go into effect for this “Midnight Clear.”

The roof levels of all five campus parking decks, which includes East, Eisenhower, HUB, Nittany and West, will remain closed until “further notice," according to a release.

Parking in staff and faculty parking lots will be prohibited from midnight on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and again from midnight on Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

Overnight parking for faculty and department vehicles will available through 7:30 a.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at all campus parking decks, except the roof level, the release said. Vehicles must be moved before midnight on Sunday and Monday.

Additional overnight parking locations include the following:

Lot Orange H: two sections of parking located on the south side of Hastings Road

Lot Orange A (Katz Building): 10 spaces facing Services Road along the north side of the parking lot

Lot Orange U: 10 spaces facing North University Drive in the southeast corner of the lot near USB II

Areas with fenced parking compounds, such as Fleet Operations, Bryce Jordan Center, Physical Plant

All farm areas

The University is also closing off the following lots from midnight Sunday night through 3 a.m. Monday and midnight Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday for snow removal.

Lot Orange U: section located west of USB I and north of the driveway

Lot Orange O: section next to the Tower Road Landscape Facility

Employees who must report to work early may park in those areas beginning at 3 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, the release said.

Overnight parking at Innovation Park is available during the “Midnight Clear," but only at these listed locations.

100 Building (Outreach Building): back row of spaces in the southwest corner

328 Washington/330 Building: first section of parking on the left from the entrance from Innovation Boulevard

329 Building: first row of spaces in the section of parking located between Daybridge and 329

331 Building: back row of spaces in the northeast corner

The Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North lots will not be closed for “Midnight Clear," according to the release.

Penn State is asking student commuter permit holders parked on campus to “move their vehicles from non-commuter surface parking lots" before midnight on Sunday and midnight on Monday and from campus parking decks before 7:30 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Resident and long-term storage student lots — including lots 22, 42, 43, 81, 82, 83, Brown 11, YAS/West Deck and YWH/Nittany Deck — are exempt from the “Midnight Clear” restrictions and will remain open to student vehicles with valid permits.

Resident and long-term storage permit holders whose cars are “utilizing other parking areas” must return their vehicles to their “assigned lot” before midnight on Monday and Sunday, the release said.

