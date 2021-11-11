Penn State IPSA hosts panel, discusses ways to improve allyship toward Indigenous community

As part of Penn State's celebration of National Native American Heritage Month, the Indigenous People’s Student Association hosted a panel at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom on how to become a good ally for the Indigenous community.

The panel attracted 39 viewers who listened to speakers Wayne Wapeemukwa, graduate student in the department of philosophy and part of the Métis Nation, Hollie Kulago, associate professor in Penn State's College of Education and part of the Diné Nation, Nicole Peterson, assistant teaching professor in Penn State's Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing and of the Menominee Tribe, Ashley Patterson, assistant professor in Penn State's College of Education, Paul Guernsey from Lafayette College and Georgia Ennis from Penn State's Center for Humanities and Information.

Starting off the panel, Patterson, who identifies as African American, said she finds that being an ally carries various components, but the first thing that comes to mind is “not self-identifying as an ally.” She said she also believes allyship is born through self-education and educating others.

“A part of education for me is humility,” Patterson said. “So, that means being able to do things wrong and learn from those mistakes so that you’re not repeating the same types of mistakes… Just knowing more gives us [an] opportunity to do better.”

Wapeemukwa echoed Patterson’s thoughts and said he sees allyship as the practice of understanding, learning about and respecting the land that an individual resides or exists on.

The panel also addressed issues like the lack of education around Indigenous people. Guernsey said after a lesson, a Native American student shared that they never heard a professor talk about Indigenous people prior to his class that day.

Kulago said Guernsey’s actions of educating others is something all allies can do, adding that educators can “empower students” through knowledge by informing them of historical truths.

“Anybody [who] is always telling those truthful histories and always including all perspectives — not only Indigenous, but various perspectives — are always helping,” Kulago said. “It seems so simple, but it goes a long way with our students.”

Panelists listed literature works and resources for attendees to look into to find out what land individuals reside on or for further education on topics like the Sixties Scoop — where Canadian welfare authorities removed Indigenous children from their families and communities.

When approaching barriers, panelists said building relationships is key to tackling issues like education, climate change, broken trust, lack of tribe recognition and inherent whiteness.

“What we ought to do as allies is always try to find ways to exceed those walls to get into relationships with other people and to support them in any way, shape or form that we materially can,” Wapeemukwa said.

Sharing similar thoughts, Ennis said she finds building trust and relationships is one of the most important and practical things an ally can do.

Earlier during the event, the group focused on decentering themselves and encouraged allies to do the same when approaching issues regarding Indigenous people, and the concept resurfaced during the discussion about whiteness.

Ennis said she believes whiteness isn’t about skin color or nationality but the subconscious power structure that white people carry within them.

“The sense that we should be in leadership positions or kind of carrying the way forward or saving people… [is] this idea of white saviorism,” Ennis said. “We also have to really decenter ourselves and think through what whiteness means and how it's organized our life.”

Patterson cycled back to her previous point about building relationships. She said, from personal experience, the environment to facilitate discussion and education is different when questioned by someone she knows, adding that the conversation doesn’t carry the same burden as others, knowing the speakers “are in a reciprocal exchange of care.”

“Lead with the intentionality of building meaningful connections instead of sucking information away."

