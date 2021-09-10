Penn State has introduced FuelRod portable charging system kiosks across campus for students and faculty to charge their electronic devices as of Friday.

The kiosks are located at the HUB-Robeson Center, common areas of the on-campus residence areas and the Business Building, according to a release.

Penn State said students can find kiosks near them by clicking “locations” on the FuelRod website. Beaver Stadium also has charging stations for students to use on game days, the release said.

There are two subscription options available, one costing $20 for 12 kit swaps and the other $25 for six months of unlimited kit swaps, according to the release.

Each purchase includes the charging unit and adapters. When a unit runs out of power, it can be recharged at a wall outlet or exchanged for a new one, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

NASA approves continued funding for Penn State led ATHENA consortium NASA approved a $4 million funding to continue a project led by Penn State astronomers, whic…