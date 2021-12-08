Penn State international students reveal ‘hard’ time away from home amid coronavirus pandemic

For Penn State student Denise Sefchovich, who is from Mexico City, witnessing the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico was “really bad.”

“I knew someone who was dying, and basically, it was recommended to them not to go to the hospital because if he would have gone to the hospital, then he would’ve died,” Sefchovich (freshman-architecture) said. “Odds of living were less if you go to the hospital.”

According to the World Health Organization, as of Monday, there have been 3,900,293 cumulative coronavirus cases and 295,155 cumulative deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s really hard because my brother is a teenager, and he has spent his entire high school online,” Sefchovich said. “That’s another reason why I decided to come here — I wanted to be in person for all my studies.”

Alberto Manuel Arceo IV said Penn State’s decision to hold the majority of classes in person was a major “benchmark” in his decision to move away from his hometown of Bacolod, Philippines.

On April 13, Penn State announced 96% of classes would be held in person for the fall semester.

“I think if you’re spending college just online… that’s a huge fraction of your college experience that you're not going to be able to enjoy,” Arceo (freshman-computer engineering) said. “The benchmark was — ‘Is it going to be a better learning experience than in the Philippines?’”

Arceo said in-person classes allow students to “get to meet people,” which he said “checked all the right boxes” for him.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Monday, there have been 2,834,775 cumulative coronavirus cases and 49,386 cumulative deaths in the Philippines since the pandemic’s start.

Arceo said he thought the coronavirus protocols in the U.S. were more “relaxed,” and he found out he was right.

“Here in the U.S., the response to the COVID situation is a lot better — you can just go and get your vaccine or get tested,” he said. “In the Philippines, there’s so many processes, and they just make it so complicated for people to do anything.”

Sefchovich said people in Mexico “would give anything to get a vaccine,” which she realized coming to the U.S. after seeing people in Mexico waiting “in lines for like three hours just to get one.”

While taking a gap semester in his hometown of Lanzhou City, China, Zhiyuan Yue said he worried about his friends in the U.S. when he “heard a lot of news” about incidents that caused the creation of the “Stop Asian Hate” movement.

According to a survey conducted by the Edelman Data & Intelligence Team and Stop AAPI Hate, one in five Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders “have experienced a hate incident in the past year.”

“Fortunately, I [have] never experienced these things before, but looking on the social media, a lot of my friends in the United States said that they have,” Yue (sophomore-computer science) said.

In April, Penn State students spoke out against Asian discrimmination at a vigil following the Atlanta spa shootings in March.

Then in May, State College’s Community Diversity Group held a panel titled “Powerful Voices: Asian Americans in Centre County Speak Out,” which discussed Asian discrimmination following an anti-Asian hate incident in Centre County.

Yue said a “challenge” for him — both in China and the U.S. — was “[finding] an absolutely objective source of news.”

“They always present China as a very powerful country and… you can live a peaceful life, but they always present western countries — they are in chaos, they are in war,” Yue said.

Yet Yue said he feels when he’s in the U.S., China is “not a good country” due to the way it’s portrayed in the news.

“Some of the news recently has been pretty dumb,” Saicharani Gauravaram said, agreeing with Yue.

Gauravaram (freshman-advertising and public relations) said there was “so much misinformation being spread about the vaccines” where she lives in Mumbai, India.

“It’s a new thing for everyone,” she said. “And because they don’t have a lot of education and they’re just so skeptical of everything… it did take a lot of time for people to start accepting the vaccine or getting information and learning more about it.”

Gauravaram said she gets her news primarily from family and friends.

“When it comes to COVID and stuff, I know who to ask — my parents are living through it, so they would know better,” she said.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Monday, there have been 34,641,561 cumulative coronavirus cases and 473,537 cumulative deaths in India.

Kavya Jhaveri, a student from Ahmedabad, India, said the news has been “very negative.”

“I just talk to my parents,” Jhaveri (junior-psychology) said. “My mom would always repeatedly tell me to wash your hands, have sanitizer… make sure I was following all that.”

On the other hand, Gauravaram said her parents have been “optimistic” about the coronavirus pandemic in India.

“Good for them,” she said. “I’m happy for them that things are going back, things are getting better, and I’m glad that they can finally live their lives… my mom fought breast cancer, and she won her battle and now she can go out again.”

José Miguel Fonseca, a student from Bogotá, Colombia, said he was “concerned” for his family.

“Part of my family is not vaccinated,” Fuentes (graduate-Spanish) said. “I think I feel safer [here rather] than there because of the vaccine mandate.”

Arceo said the delta variant of the coronavirus had an impact on his family in the Philippines.

“With the delta variant, it is scary,” Arceo said. “Since they don’t live in the capital — which is Manila — it’s not as bad, but… it’s really limiting what they’re going to be able to do.”

Sefchovich said the holiday breaks were a “worry.”

“I’m going back, and I need to take care of myself,” she said. “If I get sick, then I will not be able to stay here.”

As a global engagement coordinator at Penn State, Richard Spicer said his role includes designing international student orientation, helping international students connect with domestic students and working on intercultural learning programs.

“It's isolating and challenging for anyone to have gone through this pandemic, and it is, from what I've heard… significantly harder to go through this when you really have no way to connect with your family,” Spicer said. “Knowing that… you just physically couldn’t get to them, even if you had all the money in the world — [has] been scary for some.”

He said he advises international students to “reach out to a friend,” “try to connect with your family” and “don’t suffer alone.”

“There’s a ton of resources at Penn State, whether it be [getting] connected with a professional resource like [Counseling and Psychological Services] or just connected in a club or organizations,” Spicer said. “And if you don’t know how to do that or you don’t know what the resources are, come and talk to me, and I’d be happy to talk through it.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE