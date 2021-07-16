Penn State's College of Engineering held a ceremony Friday in West Campus to initiate the construction of two new buildings named West 1 and West 2, which will be built near the Westgate Building.

The new buildings will enhance the space for engineering students, while also creating a large area for students, teachers, staff and alumni to come together and collaborate in, according to Justin Schwartz, dean of the College of Engineering.

Schwartz kicked off the ceremony by stating the approximate dates of the buildings’ completed construction and opening.

“West 2, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, is already rising near the West Parking Deck,” Schwartz said. “West 2 is dedicated to hands-on innovation for all of our roughly 12,000 engineering students.”

He continued by introducing what to expect within each building and what they will mean for current and upcoming engineering students at Penn State.

“West 1 will be created with research and design studios, resources to empower students, ways to make their ideas a reality and collaborative areas to educate students and solve real world problems,” Schwartz said. “West 2 will be the home of the expanded Bernard M. Gordon Learning Factory and the factory for advanced manufacturing education. West 2 will also include a module-hybrid research instructional facility designed to accommodate large-scale experiments that go beyond the capacity of traditional engineering laboratories.”

Schwartz then introduced Penn State President Eric Barron, who discussed the origins of the buildings’ construction in 2018.

“When I first began working here in 2014 and first saw the Hammond Building, I said to myself, 'I am not leaving this job until the Hammond Building is replaced with beautiful buildings and will match the excellence of the College of Engineering,'” Barron said. “This is truly a day for celebration — not only for breaking ground on an incredible new addition that is to come for the College of Engineering — but we are going back in person, and that’s worth a great deal.”

Barron later spoke on the importance of the College of Engineering and how the construction of the two buildings will allow the college’s students, staff and alumni to thrive.

“We have an opportunity to reflect on how engineering has had an impact on every facet of modern life,” Barron said. “These spaces will provide a place for generations of Penn State students to conduct research, collaboration [and] innovation, and [they] will be [places] to develop critical skills necessary for engineering students at Penn State.”

Matthew Schuyler, a chair on Penn State's Board of Trustees, spoke next about the collaboration the board had with Penn State faculty and administration to make the construction of the buildings possible.

“As many of you know, Penn State is the leader in engineering,” Schuyler said. “Dean Schwartz has built a legacy of engineering at Penn State along with the support of President Barron to prepare the college for the future. This building and the resources devoted to it for the students, faculty and staff together will take the College of Engineering to the next level.”

The ceremony was concluded by those who helped with the development and construction of West 1 and West 2 gathering together and turning the soil that will soon become the College of Engineering's hot spots.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Residential Dining reintroduces reusable containers Penn State Residential Dining reintroduced reusable containers, called PSreUse, this summer …