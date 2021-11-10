On Tuesday, Penn State's Indigenous Peoples Student Association and Indigenous Faculty Staff Alliance hosted a panel discussion via Zoom regarding the Acknowledgement of Land at Penn State University for National Native American Heritage Month.

In April, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to implement a land acknowledgement that Penn State's campuses are located on the original homelands of the Erie, Haudenosaunee, Lenni Lenape, Shawnee, Susquehannock and Wahzhazhe Nations.

"It is important to acknowledge the history of displacement that led to Penn State’s establishment. It is crucial for us, as the University Park student government, to reflect and address the complicated past of exploitation of Indigenous peoples by our university so that we remain educated representatives of Penn State," the acknowledgement read.

Tracy Peterson, director of student transitions and pre-college programs within Penn State's College of Engineering and citizen of the Diné and Navajo Nation, led the panel, which also featured Hollie Kulago, associate professor in Penn State's College of Education and citizen of the Diné and Navajo Nation.

Other panelists included postdoctoral scholars Georgia Ennis and Constanza Silva.

After a brief introduction from Peterson, the panelists defined a land acknowledgement as “a formal statement that recognizes and respects Indigenous peoples as traditional stewards of this land.”

Kulago said land acknowledgements recognize Indigenous peoples “after living here from their very beginnings and learning from the land — they know how to take care of it.”

“The point in making a land acknowledgement is to recognize how systemic and institutional systems of powers have oppressed Indigneous peoples and how that oppression has historically influenced how non-Indigneous people perceive and interact with Indigneous peoples,” Kulago said.

Peterson said the tribal nations of Pennsylvania, which are in the Penn State Acknowledgment of Land, include the Erie, Haudenosaunee (Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk, Tuscarora), Lenape (Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe, Stockbridge-Munsee), Shawnee (Absentee, Eastern, Oklahoma), Susquehannock, and Wahzhazhe (Osage) Nations.

However, Peterson said that list does not necessarily encompass all of the tribes that have passed through Pennsylvania throughout history.

Penn State is a land-grant institution, Peterson said, referring to the land-grant system where states were given “public lands” — which belonged to Indigenous peoples — “provided the lands be sold or used for profit and the proceeds used to establish at least one college.”

In discussing Indigenous sovereignty and citizenship, Peterson said “Native American sovereignty predates the sovereignty of the United States," and “tribal nations have always been sovereign nations.”

Panelist Tim Benally, part-time coordinator in Penn State Residence Life and former Penn State student who helped to create IPSA, worked for the Navajo Tribal Government as a public information officer.

Benally said one of the biggest things he learned from that experience is “tribes operate more as political units than ethnic groups.”

After discussing self-government, Penn State graduate student Wayne Wapeemukwa spoke to the research he and others have completed regarding treaties in Pennsylvania, which panelists said recognize no federal or state tribal nations.

“There’s a sort of pervasive myth that dispossession in Pennsylvania and settlement was relatively harm-free,” Wapeemukwa said. “The sort of ideology or prejudice is that these purchases were fair and square… nothing could be further from the truth.”

Panelists called the Acknowledgement of Land a “living document” and said it is “Indigenous protocol.” They also emphasized continued collaboration with the university and tribal nations in the area — noting that tribal nations not interested in being part of an acknowledgement of land deserve respect as well.

“As soon as the pandemic makes it safe for us to go into these tribal nations, to start these conversations with them, that piece is going to be brought back… to really examine what Penn State can do for tribal nations in this relationship,” Peterson said.

Before time for questioning, panelists ended by re-emphasizing the purpose of land acknowledgements.

“I encourage you to think about how you can support — at any level,” Kulago said. “Any day is a great day to start if you haven’t started already.”

Benally said there’s “no monetary value that can be put to the land" Indigenous people lost, but “supporting students” is important.

“We wanted to build a community here at Penn State where students felt like they could belong, where we have mentors who are able to walk besides students who understand the gravity of what it means to be an Indigneous student in higher education… who can help support the dream in each student,” Benally said of IPSA.

Attendees closed the panel by asking questions about allyship work and thanking panelists for their time via the Zoom chat.

Panelists responded by discussing examples of free or discounted tuitions for tribal nations, guidelines for when and how to give a land acknowledgement and securing “Indigenous futurity.”

