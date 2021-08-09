Penn State's HUB-Robeson Galleries released information about its upcoming fall exhibition schedule, which is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to a release.

The five exhibitions released by the HUB Galleries include “Rosemarie Fiore,” “Wind Spirits,” “Altar,” “Lost Bird Project” and “Why Biodiversity Matters."

According to the release, the “Rosemarie Fiore” exhibit will be available in the HUB Gallery until Jan. 30, 2022.

Fiore’s famous for converting common technologies — like cars and lawnmowers — into painting machines. During the fall semester, Fiore will hold a performance on the HUB's lawn showcasing the pyrographic tools.

The “Wind Spirits” exhibit will be available from Aug. 21 through Nov. 20 in the HUB's Art Alley, in conjunction with the “Lost Bird Project” hosted by Shaver's Creek Environmental Center, the release said.

The “Wind Spirits” reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Kiana Honarmand’s installation “Altar” will be available in the HUB's Exhibition Cases until Jan. 30, 2022, the release said.

For the exhibition, Honarmand uses poetry and visual arts — with Persian influences — to evoke feelings of “home” and “familiarity,” according to the release.

Also being held in the Exhibition Cases are “Lost Bird Project” and “Why Biodiversity Matters." The release said these projects will be available for viewing until Jan. 26, 2022.

Todd McGrain’s “Lost Bird Project” focuses on the “tragedy of modern extinction” by showcasing monuments of extinct bird species, the release said.

Similarly, the “Why Biodiversity Matters” project coincides with avian research from Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center and Penn State’s Wildlife and Fishery Programs in connection with the “Lost Bird Project.”

