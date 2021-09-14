The Penn State HUB-Robeson Center will host a grand reopening of Room 008 with a celebration from Sept. 20-24.

Room 008 is a lounge space in the HUB that has been closed since undergoing renovations about two years ago. Due to the pandemic, that closure was prolonged until the first day of classes this semester, according to Mary Edgington, senior director of the HUB.

Edgington said the idea was to turn the room into more of a lounge with a stage for small performances.

Although the space has been open since Aug. 23, Edgington said the HUB wants to showcase the room by highlighting student groups such as the local band Canary, the RAM Squad dance group and more throughout the five days of celebration.

Throughout the event, Edgington said there will also be opportunities for students to win raffle prizes and get free food.

According to Edgington, Room 008 is open 24/7 except during organization reservations.

