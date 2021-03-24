A HUB-Robeson clock fell and shattered on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m., according to a Daily Collegian staff member who witnessed the event.
The clock was located directly above the HUB lawn entrance to the main floor. It appeared no movements prompted it to fall as nobody was entering the building at the time.
HUB employees quickly swept up the remaining glass. There were no injuries.
