HUB-Robeson Center
The HUB-Robeson Center sits empty during the coronavirus quarantine period Saturday, March 21, 2020. On a normal sunny Saturday in March, the HUB Lawn would be filled with students, but sits empty due to Penn State's campus shutdown.

 Lindsey Toomer

A HUB-Robeson clock fell and shattered on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m., according to a Daily Collegian staff member who witnessed the event.

The clock was located directly above the HUB lawn entrance to the main floor. It appeared no movements prompted it to fall as nobody was entering the building at the time.

HUB employees quickly swept up the remaining glass. There were no injuries.

