Penn State Housing announced on Friday it will team up with Goodwill to "collect, sort and distribute" gently used items from students during student move-out at the end of the spring semester to be sold for resale at various locations.

In April, students will be informed of donation locations in their residence halls and common living areas. Items like unwanted clothing and small room decorations will be accepted, but large furniture items will not be accepted and should instead be given to organizations outside the university, the release said.

Students are also encouraged to donate unexpired food items to local food pantries.

Goodwill will be responsible for collecting and transporting the donations, which after students have moved out, and some of the proceeds made will be given to Centre County United Way.

The new collaboration also marks the end of the annual Trash to Treasure Sale at Beaver Stadium, which been put on hold in 2019 due to pandemic restrictions at the time.

This announcement comes with the approach of the "first large-scale student move-out in two years" since the beginning of coronavirus.

