On Wednesday afternoon, Penn State professor of psychology Peter Arnett hosted Tracey Covassin, Michigan State University professor of kinesiology and licensed athletic trainer, to discuss sex differences in epidemiology and sport-related concussion outcomes.

Covassin said she has “dedicated” her career to understanding the role the various sexes play in sports-related concussions. She's the director of athletic training at Michigan State University, the director of the Sport Concussion Research Laboratory and was invited to the White House to participate in former President Barack Obama’s Healthy Kids and Safety Sports Concussion Summit. Throughout her career, she's been published over 140 times professionally and had 200 professional presentations.

To start her lecture, Covassin discussed her work before Michigan State.

“I am from Ontario, Canada, actually,” Covassin said. “I originally wanted to be a pilot, and I even got my private pilot license, but I ended up getting a pretty bad eye infection that prevented me from pursuing that any further.”

Covassin received her bachelor’s degree from McMaster University in psychology. She then received her master’s degree in athletic training from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Covassin completed her education at Temple University when she earned her Ph.D. in kinesiology and sport psychology.

She continued by recalling the reason why she decided to dedicate her research to sex differences in sport-related concussions.

“Growing up in Canada, I naturally became a hockey fan,” Covassin said. “So when I was in Philadelphia for my doctoral work, I remember reading research about higher rates of ACL tears in women, so I wondered if the same statistic regarding sex differences would be seen in concussion.”

In the United States, there are anywhere from “1.1 to 1.9 million” sports- and recreation-related concussions reported in children younger than 18.

“Concussions are heterogeneous,” Covassin said. “They are like snowflakes because no two snowflakes are alike.”

According to Covassin, symptoms vary based on injury mechanism and location, as well as the individual athlete.

“Headache is the most common symptom of concussion,” Covassin said. “People usually think of loss of consciousness with concussion, but it is not really a reliable predictor of severity or recovery because it only occurs in 6-9% of all concussion cases.”

For Covassin, she was “inspired” to complete sex differences in concussion research in the NCAA when she saw an article doing the same with high school athletes.

“At Michigan State, we use what is called the NCAA Injury Surveillance Program,” Covassin said. “This program provides us with information, such as athlete exposure and injury, that we use to do our research.”

The NCAA Injury Surveillance Program uses the Datalys Center to obtain information from over 20 sports and has a 10% representation of all three NCAA divisions.

“With the surveillance program, I was able to look at whether females are more at risk to experience concussions,” Covassin said. “Over the last 20 years, we have seen consistently higher risk ratios in females who play soccer, basketball and softball compared to their male counterparts.”

Furthermore, Covassin said she's seeing similar trends among high school athletes.

“High schools in Michigan also report injury in a similar way,” Covassin said. “In one study, we had 747 high schools and, out of that 747, we saw that females were experiencing more concussions than males as well.”

According to Covassin, not only were there more concussions, but there were differences in injury mechanisms and missed days of school.

“For females, the most common injury mechanism is contact with objects, and for males, it is contact with a person,” Covassin said. “Females also, on average, take 12 days to return to unrestricted activity, and males only take 10.”

Covassin continued by providing insight into the sex differences in concussion symptoms and overall recovery.

“On average, females have more concussion symptoms compared to men,” Covassin said. “We are also seeing that women have a greater cognitive-migraine-fatigue cluster rate.”

Furthermore, Covassin said following concussions, female athletes are “1.7 times” more cognitively impaired than male athletes, perform worse in visual memory tasks and have slower reaction times.

“We are also seeing differences in vestibular and ocular symptoms as well,” Covassin said. “From a recent study, we found that females’ horizontal vestibulo ocular reflex is more impaired compared to males post-concussion.”

According to Covassin, female athletes are taking “longer” to recover from concussion compared to their male counterparts.

“There are a couple of theories for these differences,” Covassin said. “These include increased female knowledge of concussion, females being more likely to report injury or even hormonal differences.”

Additionally, Covassin said there are other physiological differences that could account for the differences.

“There are some anatomical differences that could cause differences in concussion,” Covassin said. “Female axons are smaller and have fewer microtubules than do male axons.”

In the brain, the axon is the part of the neuron that carries nerve impulses away from the cell body, and the microtubules transport substances to different parts of the cell.

Furthermore, Covassin emphasized that even though her research is showing significant sex differences, the literature is still mixed.

“We do not have definitive answers regarding sex differences in concussion,” Covassin said. “Some people are finding significant results and some aren’t, so it is imperative to look at the whole picture.”

Covassin then provided the audience with future directions for possible research.

“The bottom line is we need to do more research,” Covassin said. “I would like to specifically see concussion research on athletes under the age of 13, how multiple concussions impact outcomes and the long-term effects of concussion in general.”

To conclude her lecture, Covassin left the audience with a statement regarding the work that she does.

“In my field, it is important to the athletes as human beings,” Covassin said. “When we take the time to know them, we can tell when they come to see us if something is really wrong and when we need to take action.”

Garrett Thomas said he thought the lecture was ”fantastic.”

“Dr. Covassin is the premiere researcher on sex differences in sport concussion,” Thomas (graduate-clinical psychology) said. “She brought to light that the concussion prevalence rates in women’s soccer, basketball and softball are actually really high.”

Thomas also gave some ideas for research he would like to do if given the opportunity.

“We have a huge overrepresentation of male athletes right now,” Thomas said. “So first and foremost, I would like to have a better balance of athletes so that we can work toward better data.”

For Andrew Cwiek, he “enjoyed” hearing about such an “understudied” phenomenon.

“There are so many nuances to concussion that go unexplored,” Cwiek (graduate-clinical psychology) said. “It has been really good to see all the work that Tracey has done to sort of expand on the unknown.”

Furthermore, Cwiek suggested ways Penn State could improve the understanding of concussions in the community.

“I would really like to see more research on younger athletes,” Cwiek said. “I think that Penn State could play a vital role in understanding that by conducting research but also communicating that to local communities to make sure we are relaying important information.”

Covassin’s lecture was “refreshing" for Savannah Staab.

“For many years, this research has been geared toward male data,” Staab (senior-biology) said. “It is nice to see some enlightenment on the female aspect of it because the female brain is evidently different.”

Staab said she's “interested” in the hormonal aspect of the research as well.

“The effects of birth control on female athletes and their injuries is fascinating,” Staab said. “As stated in Covassin’s lecture today, there is a possible increase in symptoms depending on what stage of their menstrual cycle they are in.”

