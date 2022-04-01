Senior Fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University Peter Pomerantsev presented a public lecture Friday in Penn State's Business Building titled “Russian Propaganda in War-Torn Ukraine."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and as of March 30, fighting has continued outside of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. According to the BBC, Russian forces have lost ground and appear to have given up on their attempts to encircle the city. Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian forces to the outskirts and suburbs of Kyiv.

The Woskob Endowment in Ukrainian Studies, the Ukrainian and Russian student clubs at Penn State and the Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures sponsored the event.

Pomerantsev was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, but he was forced to emigrate with his family to western Europe after his parents were stripped of their citizenship for anti-Soviet activities. In the early 2000s, he went to Russia and worked there as a journalist for about 10 years.

He talked about his work at Arena, a research program dedicated to overcoming the problems caused by propaganda, because it focused on Ukraine and related to the current situation.

“Everybody’s very shocked at just how bad the management plan [was for] the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Pomerantsev said. “It seems to have been built on a complete misunderstanding of Ukrainian society or other sorts of understanding that you get from bad social research.”

He provided some studies on whether Ukrainians trust their government and how Russia's polling and social research misled its war plan.

“The fact that government has low rankings and low ratings means nothing. Our polls show exactly the same thing,” Pomerantsev said. “People don't trust the government. They don't trust the president either. They loved the president before the moment he became the president.”

Pomerantsev introduced one of the projects he worked on. One that Arena is replicating in the U.S. now is “how history is used by propagandists” and “the instrumentalization of history, especially by Russian propaganda.” He talked about the historical bond between Russia and Ukraine, the nostalgia and the impact of trauma on Ukraine, such as the Afghan War and the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

He further explained what unites Ukrainians and what divides them.

“The divide between the east and the west of the country around things like Soviet nostalgia is much more confusing than one might think,” he said. “But where it gets interesting [is] when you look at the social values, the political values and the aspirations — the people are actually very similar.”

Pomerantsev concluded the presentation with his report "Ukraine at 30: From Independence to Interdependence," which is about how Ukrainians feel about independence after 30 years.

“We show the deep social bonds that exist in Ukraine, which I think [Vladimir] Putin did miss because he didn't read our reports,” he said. “In these focus groups, we again find this overarching theme: how Ukraine is united through hardship, resilience, thinking and tolerance.”

Russell Frank, an associate professor of communications at Penn State, said he has "a lot to think about” from this lecture. Frank said he wished he could have learned more about what Pomerantsev observed in Ukraine while he was there.

For Lauren O'Rourke (sophomore-psychology, sociology and political science), the lecture "allowed everyone to kind of see a little more about what’s going on and understand [the] Ukrainian perspective — not just present-day but past tense too."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE